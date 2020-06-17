GRAPHIC: Video shows Missouri officer hit unarmed man with car

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV/CNN) - New video has been released out of Missouri that appears to show a now-fired police officer hitting a man with his unmarked patrol car before beating him.

Attorneys for the man are now leaning on prosecutors to file charges.

"I was horrified when I saw the second video, because I think the second video gives you a clear advantage point to see how officer Smith just intentionally struck him and used his vehicle as a weapon,” said Jerry Christmas, an attorney of the man hit.

Police said they were searching for a car on June 2 that had been involved in a shooting. In the newly released video, three men can be seen jumping out a car, including the driver.

That’s when an unmarked police SUVs hits one of the men. The officer, identified as Joshua Smith, is then seen hitting and kicking him.

A second officer is seen running after another person while a third goes to the abandoned car.

No one in the car the man was riding in have been charged.

“There’s nothing to charge him with because he had done nothing wrong,” said Jermaine Wooten, another attorney of the man hit. “First and foremost, these police were in an undercover vehicle, never identified himself as police. They didn’t have any lights on. They didn’t have any sirens on.”

The release of the first video led to nights of protest outside Florissant Police Department.

Smith was fired but has not been charged, something these attorneys said this video makes clear needs to happen now.

"Videos have made the difference, not only in St. Louis, but in the entire country. But for the video, we wouldn't be at the point that we're at now,” Christmas said.

Smith's attorney previously said in a statement that he believes what Smith did was "simply an accident."

The two other officers involved remain on leave.

