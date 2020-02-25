Massive development project coming to Vistula District

A major new development is going in downtown Toledo.

It's expected to revitalize a major part of Toledo's history as well as bring it into the future.

The historic Vistula District will soon be home to the Gateway At Lower Town.

It's a multi-million dollar development that encompasses eight buildings in the block between Summit, Superior, LaGrange and Locust Streets.

The development has 70-thousand square feet and will house office and restaurant spaces.

Business partners Fred Treuhaft and Blake Underwood are spearheading the development.

"It's very similar to Short North in Columbus or Corktown in Detroit. How do you create an identity with a neighborhood," says Treuhaft. "As the area gets it's identity, it becomes a focal point from a destination stand point. In addition, the Metro Parks has their Nautical mile program and initiative that hopefully will continue to go forward which will take the river front from Cherry Street to the 280 bridge."

Treuhaft says the first occupants are expected to be in by the first part of 2021 and the rest of the spaces are expected to be finished and ready to go by Summer of 2021.

