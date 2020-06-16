Gatlinburg SkyBridge reopens following repairs to glass panel cracks

The top layer of glass in the Gatlinburg SkyBridge is now repaired after a visitor caused it to crack.

The Gatlinburg Skylift Park posted on its Facebook page that a guest did not comply with posted rules of “no running, jumping, or bouncing” on the bridge and attempted a baseball-style slide across the glass . Upon impact, a metal object on the guest’s clothing chipped the glass, resulting in noticeable cracks in the protective top layer of one glass panel.

The SkyBridge closed following the incident to begin repairs to the damage.

Repairs to the glass panel began Monday evening and were completed Tuesday morning.

Christy Grimes, an employee with Gray affiliate WAFF, was on vacation in Gatlinburg when she said she was turned away from the attraction Monday night.

“An employee told us that someone managed to break the top layer of glass,” Grimes told WVLT News.