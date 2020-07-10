German American Festival organizers cancel 2020 event

Another staple of summer has been canceled after the German American Festival Society announced its decision to cancel this year's event.

In a statement, Joe Petersberger, chairman for the 55th annual festival, said guidelines regarding mass gatherings and social distancing during the COVID-19 health crisis led to the decision.

“This decision was held off until the last possible moment and was not arrived at lightly," he said. "Our Board of Trustees took the mandates issued by The State of Ohio concerning mass gatherings into consideration. But ultimately it is the welfare and safety of our guests, vendors, entertainers, and volunteers, with respect to COVID-19, that we made this painful decision."

It will be the first time since the first festival in 1966 that the GAF has been canceled. Last year, the festival saw around 40,000 people attend.

Next year's festival is scheduled for August 26-29.