Getting School'd: Entertain your kids with Meteorologist Ross Ellet and the science of weather

With the coronavirus prompting the closure of schools for at least the next few weeks, kids across the area are going to be home for awhile. Teachers are working hard to make sure these students stay up on their studies, but they could always use a little more, right?

Well, 13abc and Meteorologist Ross Ellet are looking to help keep the kiddos entertained and informed with live streams three times a week on a variety of subjects on the science above our heads. These streams will air on the 13abc Facebook page at 11 AM, Tuesday-Thursday for the first week, and Monday-Wednesday in the following weeks. As long as schools are not in session through the 2019-20 school year, we will provide these weather lessons.

The lessons are geared toward 1st-6th Grades but can be watched and enjoyed by all.

The first series of broadcasts begin Tuesday, March 23rd, and will cover topics all about Severe Weather to correspond with Severe Weather Week. We will focus on how and why tornadoes develop, why they are so dangerous. We will talk about hail development, lightning, why Ohio is apart of the "wind alley" of the US, and how to stay safe.

Here is a look at some of the upcoming lessons:

March 24-26th (Severe Weather: tornadoes, hail, wind, lightning & safety)

March 30-April1st (Earth Science: Volcanoes, Earthquakes, Wildfires)

April 6-8th (Weather Technology: Radar, Satellite, Computer Models, Weather Balloons)

April 13-15th (How To Forecast: Clouds, Fronts, Forecasting)

Join Ross on Facebook Live starting tomorrow!