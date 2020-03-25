Girl Scouts getting creative with cookie sales

If you didn't get your Girl Scout cookie order in this year, you're not out of luck yet.

However, the new rules surrounding coronavirus outbreak has forced the scouts to get creative and use their business acumen.

In years prior, the troops would set up a table at a local business and sell boxes of cookies. But with the stay-at-home order, one Girl Scout dad and business owner came up with an idea.

"He came up with the idea of business bosses supporting cookie bosses, where businesses could purchase those remaining cookies and relieve the troops from that and use those in their businesses as they see fit," Katie Massey, with the Girl Scouts of Northwestern Ohio, said, "as a thank you to their customers or their employees or donate to first responders or essential workers or however they want."

During a normal year, Massey estimates trooper could make close to $1,000 during a 2-3 hour booth session.