Girl Scouts remind parents their daughters don’t ‘owe’ hugs on holidays

The holiday season is underway and Girl Scouts of the USA is reminding its members that holiday hugs are not a must.

The organization sent out its recommendation to parents on Tuesday, telling them their daughters they don't owe anyone a hug – arguing that asking your child to give hugs could give them the wrong idea about “consent and physical affection” later in life.

Some say the Girl Scouts are blowing an innocent family interaction out of proportion.

The Girl Scouts have a history of taking on polarizing subjects regarding girls, women and gender identity.

Over the past few years, parishes and religious groups have made public splits with the organization because of their “secular” interests.

