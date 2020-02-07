Local dentists "Give Kids a Smile"

Local dentists gave both kids and parents something to smile about for the Toledo Dental Society's 17th annual "Give Kids a Smile" event.

Every year, local dentists, surgeons, and other volunteers in the field come together to provide teeth cleanings, fillings, and other services free of charge for kids in Northwest Ohio.

One of the locations to host the event was the Owens Community College Dental Hygiene Clinic.

Dentists and dental hygienists assisted students in caring for nearly 120 children throughout the day.

Over 40% of the children who attended last year's "Give Kids a Smile" event had tooth decay.

Many dentists often "adopt" children as patients, working with parents to ensure their children's teeth are taken care of for years to come.