Giving Tuesday Now coming together for struggling organizations

Normally reserved for the Tuesday after Thanksgiving, Giving Tuesday Now was created as a way to help those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local organizations like the American Heart Association, Mobile Meals of Toledo, Toledo Food Bank, The United Way, Toledo Area Humane Society, and the National Museum of the Great Lakes are all benefiting from the day of giving.

The Museum is expecting to see a 25-40 percent change in revenue over the next year, and that could lead to reduced staffing and reduced hours.

"We really don't want that to happen," Kate Fineske with the Museum said. "Our purpose of being here is to spread the mission and stories of the Great Lakes, so what we're trying to do is find unique and interesting ways to still provide those opportunities for people, but we need to figure out a way to survive at the same time, too.”

Even if making a monetary donation isn't possible, leaving a positive online review or sharing the content through social media with the hashtag #GivingTuesdayNow will help the local and national organizations struggling during the pandemic.