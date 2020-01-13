Glass City Brew Festival returns at end of February

The Glass City Beer Festival is back for its 14th year when more than 50 craft breweries showcase more than 240 beers at the Stranahan Great Hall.

The beer festival, presented by Courageous Community Services and the NWO Hemophilia Foundation, will take place Friday, Feb. 28 from 7-11 p.m.

Entrance will provide 18 total tastes with the admission price.

Special brews will be available from 6-7 p.m., and attendees will have access to brewery representatives. A limited number of tickets will be sold for this hour, costing $60 in advance only.

Tickets are available now for $40 in advance, and tickets at the door will cost $50. Tickets can be purchased on Facebook or Eventbrite.