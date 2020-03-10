Dow surges 4.9% in another wild day on hopes for virus aid

A woman wearing a protective face mask walks by the investment icon bull statue on display outside a bank in Beijing, Tuesday, March 10, 2020. Asian stock markets took a breather from recent steep declines on Tuesday, with several regional benchmarks gaining more than 1% after New York futures reversed on news that President Donald Trump plans to ask Congress for a tax cut and other quick measures to ease the pain of the virus outbreak. (Source: AP Photo/Andy Wong)
Tue 4:24 PM, Mar 10, 2020

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are closing sharply higher on Wall Street Tuesday, adding 4.9% to major indexes, as hopes build for a greater response from the Trump administration to the economic threat from the coronavirus outbreak.

The gains recovered about half of the market's historic losses from the day before and came after another wild day of whipsaw trading.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average jumped more than 1,100 points. Market watchers say more big swings are likely until the outbreak starts to slow down.

The price of oil bounced back a day after cratering nearly 25% after Saudi Arabia started a price war with Russia.

