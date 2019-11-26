Good samaritan, father-to-be severely hurt in accident

A man simply trying to help strangers in need now finds himself in a Toledo hospital with a devastating injury.

The Wood County man stopped to help people in an accident last week and was then hit by a car. His road to recovery will have all sorts of new challenges.

When doctors bring Bruce Trout out from sedation, he'll learn what's transpired since last Friday. He'll learn about all the support he's received, the same thing he tried to do.

Bruce Trout is in the intensive care unit these days, after last Friday when he stopped to help two people involved in an accident on State Route 25 near US 6 in Bowling Green.

"He's done this before like once or twice so it's in his good nature to stuff like this," said Andrea Trout, Bruce’s wife. “I could never be mad at him for doing something like this, to help someone else. That's just who he is."

Andrea Trout knows recovery will be a long one. The injuries are so bad that he may lose part of his left leg after a car hit him while he checked on the drivers from the first accident. Bruce is alive thanks to the quick thinking of Morgan Boggs who also stopped to help. She happens to be an EMT and used a belt as a tourniquet to stop his bleeding.

"We are forever indebted to you for life, forever and ever and ever. If you weren't there, he would have bled out and died and he wouldn't be here today," said Andrea Trout.

“I looked down and saw the wedding ring and i knew he had a wife or someone out there that loved him and i knew that i had to do whatever i could," said Boggs.

"You're such a vital piece to the puzzle,” said Andrea Trout.

As if it wasn't bad enough for Trout that her husband nearly died at that scene last week, there's one more thing that's getting a lot of her attention these days."

The Trouts are expecting baby number one any day now.

“I have to stay calm. I have to make sure my baby is OK. I just have to think about that. What good is it going to do if I'm hysterical? I have to be strong for my husband," said Andrea Trout.

Bruce won't be in the delivery room for his daughter's birth but thanks to some quick thinking, he'll live to see her grow up.

“I'm still trying to wrap my head around everything. I'm glad I could help” said Boggs.

Andrea is hopeful they can maybe facetime during the delivery or at least take the baby to ICU to meet her dad after birth. The family has set up a go fund me page to help with all the family expenses that are coming.