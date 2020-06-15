After the crash, a stranger comforts a dying man so he wouldn't be alone

An important story about the power of helping one another. 23-year-old Roger Gipson was hit by a car on Monroe Street near Douglas the afternoon of June 6th.

Norbert Howe came upon the accident scene just moments after it happened. He immediately went to check on Roger and realized he was critically injured.

Norbert says he wanted to make sure Roger was not alone. "I knew his injuries were very serious, so I wanted another human being to be there for him. I put my hand on his back and I was begging him to come back," said Norbert.

Roger was pronounced dead at the scene. "I can't travel down Monroe without seeing it. It has affected me like nothing else in my life, truly. I reached out to his family, and have spoken with his sister. I wanted them to know he was not alone, and that was very touching to her," said Norbert.

Norbert says he hasn't been able to sleep much since that day, but he's convinced some good can come out of this terrible tragedy. "I don't think I'll ever be the same because of this incident. I just hope if others see something like this they will stop and show some humanity," said Norbert.

A GoFundMe campaign was started to raise money for burial expenses.

Norbert has been a part of helping raise money. "I put it out to my family and friends and they have helped raise money along with Roger's family and friends. It would be great if we could get to the $5,000 mark and beyond. I would love to see that, I would love to give him that gift," said Norbert.

The driver who hit and killed Roger has not been charged at this point.

According to investigators, the driver says she swerved to miss hitting a car that had pulled out in front of her. A Toledo Police Department spokeswoman says the fatal accident is still under investigation.

