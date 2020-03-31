Goodwill Industries offering support for people seeking help with unemployment, finding new job

If you're having trouble finding a job or filing for unemployment, Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, Inc., is offering virtual workforce development services.

Goodwill is providing people with knowledge, guidance, and support by calling 419-255-0070 ext. 3104 and talk to one of their Navigators.

Go to their Facebook page at GoodwillOW for announcemets of virtual classes that will support a job seeker with employment information.

“We are here and continue to work for our community”, said Amy Wachob, President and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Northwest Ohio, Inc. “We are dedicated to providing answers and to help people who need workforce development services during this crisis.”