Ohio to coordinate testing, resources between hospitals

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Wednesday that he was expanding on the state's Hospital Preparedness Regions, calling for them to work together to balance capacity and level of care in case any particular region is overloaded.

The Toledo, Cleveland and Akron regions will partner together.

In an effort to increase testing in the state, hospitals will now coordinate with several testing departments at hospitals throughout the state. Currently, private testing vendors have been on a five day delay in getting results, which the directive aims to alleviate.

Gov. DeWine announced the creation of the Ohio Manufacturing Alliance to Fight COVID-19 which will aim to retool manufacturing throughout the state to create personal protective equipment. A list of coordinating resources and equipment is available on the website.

The governor also signed an executive order pleading lenders to suspend commercial mortgage payments for 90 days. Because evictions and foreclosures have been suspended, the goal is to keep landowners from going under when rent and mortgage checks stop coming in.

April 1 Ohio coronavirus numbers: 2,547 cases, 679 hospitalizations, 65 deaths.