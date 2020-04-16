Ohio looks to open back up from coronavirus shutdown on May 1

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine has often referred to the battle against coronavirus as a war, and on Thursday he quoted Winston Churchill during World War II.

“Now this is not the end. It is not even the beginning of the end. But it is, perhaps, the end of the beginning.”

The state will be looking at loosening it's stay at home orders starting May 1, DeWine said.

The Governor insisted he was watching the stories of people struggling without a job and without unemployment benefits on the news, and that Ohio was doing everything it could to get back to work as normal.

It was recommended that businesses begin putting together a plan for maintaining good social distancing while opening their workplace.

"The workplace is going to change. There's going to be more barriers, more sanitizer," DeWine said.

The factors that will go into how soon the state can return to business as usual include hospital admissions, PPE availability and testing capacity.

"I will fight just as hard to bring this economy back as I fought to save the lives of Ohioans from COVID-19. We will work it on every single day and take the best advice available."

Ohio has been ahead of the curve when it comes to flattening the curve. Even though new cases and deaths continue to grow, they are growing at a slower rate than before, enough so that fears of hospitals being overrun by COVID-19 infections have subsided enough to begin going back to normal.

There are currently 8,414 cases, with 389 deaths.