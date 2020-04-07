Gov. DeWine, Dr. Acton and more go on socially distanced adventures in parody video

Every day at about 2 PM since the coronavirus hit Ohio, Gov. DeWine, Lt. Gov. Husted, and Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton hold a press conference updating the media and the public about the state of the virus in Ohio. Through these briefings, state leadership has been able to keep Ohioans informed of the various challenges and changes we face as we fight the virus.

Source: Stofka Creative Ltd

But the briefings, which are carried live by local television stations including 13abc, have also become a source of daily entertainment as people seek comfort and calm in a difficult time. Gov. DeWine and Dr. Acton have come out of the experience so far as heroes in the crisis, calming leading the state through difficult decisions. They've been celebrated and meme'd as people claim they're having "wine with DeWine" every afternoon.

Now, they've gotten the retro television treatment in a video put together by Stofka Creative Ltd, a creative services company based in Northeast Ohio. The video casts the governor and health director as classic TV's "Laverne & Shirley" and shows them and the various characters of the daily briefings engaging in socially distant activities.

The video was posted to the company's Youtube page and has received more than 50,000 views as of this writing.