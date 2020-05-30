Gov. DeWine activates National Guard, Columbus mayor institutes curfew in response to unrest

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine activated the National Guard on Saturday afternoon to assist Columbus Police after unrest in the city led to extensive property damage Friday night into Saturday.

The move came after Columbus Police declared an emergency in the city due to the events of the weekend.

Additionally, Columbus Mayor Andrew Ginther instituted a curfew in the city from 10 PM to 6 AM in response to the looting and destruction in the city.

Crowds have gathered in Downtown Columbus multiple nights in a row this week to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Monday. Both the mayor and the governor said they support the protests and the right of those protesters to gather, but said that those acting in violence were making it difficult for those protesters to be heard.

Similar protests have sprung up in cities across the country, many leading to violent clashes with police and large scale riots.