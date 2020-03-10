Gov. DeWine on coronavirus: Goal is to "slow the spread of the virus"

Governor DeWine's Tuesday press conference on the coronavirus included an important phrase that shows the direction the state is taking with the disease - "slow the spread of the virus".

After the announcement of three cases being found in the Cleveland area yesterday, a state of emergency was issued in Ohio.

Along with tips to avoid spreading the disease like washing hands and keeping your distance from others, DeWine made a host of recommendations.

Colleges and universities switching to remote learning, no spectators at high school indoor events and minimize gatherings for more than 100 people.

While the Governor was speaking, the University of Toledo announced a host of policy changes, including canceling on-campus classes through March 30.