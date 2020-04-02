Gov. DeWine extends coronavirus 'stay at home' order until May 1

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine extended the state's coronavirus 'stay at home' order until May 1 on Thursday.

The prior order was set to end on April 6, but with new case numbers still rising, that date was deemed untenable.

The new order would also establish a max capacity for retail stores.

As of Thursday morning, Ohio had 2,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 81 related deaths and 802 hospitalizations.

Additional notes from the April 2 press conference:

- Those traveling into Ohio are asked to quarantine for 14 days.

- Weddings and funerals will not be regulated, but DeWine asked the public to use their best judgement.

- DeWine mentioned that a 'dispute resolution' board was in the works. That board will evaluate discrepancies in how essential vs. non-essential businesses are treated from county to county.

- Fishing can continue, but people should observe proper social distancing and not congregate together.