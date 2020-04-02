Gov. DeWine extends coronavirus 'stay at home' order until May 1

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTVG) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine extended the state's coronavirus 'stay at home' order until May 1 on Thursday.
The prior order was set to end on April 6, but with new case numbers still rising, that date was deemed untenable.
The new order would also establish a max capacity for retail stores.
As of Thursday morning, Ohio had 2,902 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 81 related deaths and 802 hospitalizations.
Additional notes from the April 2 press conference:
- Those traveling into Ohio are asked to quarantine for 14 days.
- Weddings and funerals will not be regulated, but DeWine asked the public to use their best judgement.
- DeWine mentioned that a 'dispute resolution' board was in the works. That board will evaluate discrepancies in how essential vs. non-essential businesses are treated from county to county.
- Fishing can continue, but people should observe proper social distancing and not congregate together.