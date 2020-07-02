Gov. DeWine lays out back-to-school coronavirus guidelines

While much of a school district's decision making will depend on local control, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine provided some initial guidelines to the state's schools on Thursday.

Five guidelines were issued for limiting the spread of coronavirus when students return back to school this fall.

They include:

- vigilantly assess for symptoms

- wash and sanitize hands to prevent spread

- thoroughly clean and sanitize school environment to limit spread on shared surfaces

- practice social distancing

- implement face covering policy

Documents giving more details on the guidelines will soon be uploaded to Ohio's coronavirus website.

Governor DeWine said at the press conference that the school section had been hacked, so it was not running as of Thursday.

