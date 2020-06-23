Gov. DeWine pushing for Ohio to be home of new US Space Command headquarters

Gov. Mike DeWine announced his endorsement on Monday to bring the new U.S. Space Command headquarters to Ohio.

In a letter to the assistance secretary of the Air Force, the governor endorsed Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton area, saying they would be the ideal location for a future command center.

“Wright-Patterson Air Force Base and the Dayton region would be excellent hosts for the U.S. Space Command’s new headquarters,” said Governor DeWine. “This area is already home to the National Air and Space Intelligence Center, Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Life Cycle Management Center, and Air Force Material Command. It’s a powerful combination and a synergy that you can’t find anywhere else.” -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine

The U.S. Air Force and Office of the Secretary of Defense announced in May that nominations for the headquarters’ location would be accepted based on specific criteria. The Dayton region meets all of the requirements.

If selected, the governor’s office said the headquarters could bring up to 1,400 personnel to Ohio.