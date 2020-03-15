Gov. DeWine orders all bars and restaurants in the state closed at 9 PM Sunday

During a press conference on Sunday, Gov. Mike DeWine ordered all bars and restaurants in the state of Ohio to close beginning at 9 PM. Carry out orders will be an exception to that order.

https://www.13abc.com/content/news/Gov-DeWine-updates-public-on-Ohio-coronavirus-response-568814851.html

The governor said he was making this decision in an effort to curb the outbreak in the state and maintain a low level of infection. He also referenced the upcoming St. Patrick's Day holiday as a reason to limit the number of people congregating in these locations.

Lt. Gov. Husted also announced an expansion of the state's unemployment benefits to assist those who will be affected by restrictions and quarantine due to the outbreak.

To assist #Ohio workers directly impacted by the #COVID19 health emergency, I will issue an executive order that makes several changes to Ohio’s unemployment law and state agency policy. #COVID19OhioReady — Governor Mike DeWine (@GovMikeDeWine) March 15, 2020

As of 2 PM Sunday, there were 36 confirmed cases of the virus in the state, including one in Lucas County.

