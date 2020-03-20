Gov. DeWine warns businesses not taking appropriate COVID-19 actions

The governor of Ohio condemned state businesses not taking the appropriate actions to protect their workers from the coronavirus.

“I am aware of businesses recklessly risking the lives of their employees and their employees’ families. Please do what is right," Gov. DeWine said. "I will err on the side of protecting people. No announcement today, but the bad behavior, the reckless behavior, must stop."

At Friday's daily coronavirus press conference, DeWine announced that at the close of business Monday, all senior citizen centers and senior day care centers would be closed.

Condolences were given to the family of Mark Wagoner Sr., whose death was determined to be the first in the state as a result of COVID-19.

It was announced that there are 169 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ohio, spread out in 28 counties. There have been 39 hospitalizations.

Gov. DeWine did try to keep a message of hope while speaking today, renewing his call for everyone to fly the American or Ohio flag as a show of solidarity during the fight against coronavirus.

"It will be spring again in this wonderful, beautiful state of Ohio."