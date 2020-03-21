Gov. Dewine orders shutdown of adult day programs for developmentally disabled

Ohio Governor Mike Dewine says the state is working to flatten the curve of COVID-19.

Three people have now died from COVID-19 in Ohio. The latest case was a man in his 70s from Cuyahoga County.

Confirmed Cases: 247

Illness onset date range: 02/07/20 – 03/19/20

Age range: 1-91 years, median 51 years

Sex: 108 females, 139 males

Number of hospitalizations: 58

Number of deaths: 3

Number of counties with cases: 33

During his daily press conference, Governor Dewine ordered that all adult day programs that serve those with developmental disabilities to close. Those that are exempt include programs that serve less than 10 people. The governor says while the services are important it is not safe for groups of people to be gathering due to COVID-19.

There are 3 nursing home clusters of patients testing positive for COVID-19 located in Dayton, Cuyahoga County and Tuscarawas County.

Dr. Amy Acton says while testing continues for front-line workers, the extremely ill and high risk populations, the numbers are still not an accurate depiction of how many people have COVID-19. Dr. Acton described numbers of confirmed deaths and cases as a "snapshot of the past." Once again, state leaders are asking Ohioans to practice social distancing.

"We can't have any regular Saturday mornings anymore. Just like we can't have any regular Saturday nights, " Gov. Dewine says.

With thousands of businesses closed, the State of Ohio is allowing businesses to forgo payments to the Bureau of Workman's Compensation in March, April and May and defer payments until June 1. According to Lt. Gov Husted, this will leave $200 million dollars in Ohio's economy.

In an effort to make sure that grocery stores and healthcare workers have the supplies they need, the State of Ohio is permitting weight and size waiver permits for truckers so that food and medical supplies can be delivered as efficiently as possible.

For those of you struggling to cope with social distancing, unemployment, working from home or quarantine, Dr. Acton and Governor Dewine wants to remind everyone that mental health is extremely important. If you need assistance, mental health providers are available and taking new patients. You can also visit https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/wps/portal/gov/covid-19/ for additional information.