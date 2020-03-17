Gov. Mike DeWine provides an update on COVID-19 after closing polls

Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine will provide an update on the current response to the coronavirus outbreak in the state at approximately 2 p.m. today.

You can watch the entire live stream below or on our Facebook page.

On Monday, the governor and Ohio Secretary of State Frank LaRose attempted to postpone Tuesday's primary election in the state, but the order was blocked by a Franklin County common pleas judge who denied the temporary restraining order.

Following that denial, the governor announced that Ohio Health Director Dr. Amy Acton would sign an order closing poll locations due to a health emergency. The Secretary of State, he said, would seek a means of extending voting options through the court system.