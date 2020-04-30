Gov. Whitmer wants free college for front-line virus workers

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer is proposing free college for health care workers and others involved in the coronavirus fight.

Whitmer likened their service to soldiers who got a free education after returning home from World War II.

Whitmer didn’t disclose the cost, but said the money would come from the federal government.

Separately, the governor said the state will spend $130 million to help child care providers stay afloat.

Meanwhile, deaths attributed to COVID-19 rose by 103 to 3,670.

A state judge rejected a lawsuit by residents and a business owner who sought to block Whitmer's stay-at-home order.