Governor DeWine announces additional foster care forums

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced Tuesday there will be additional foster care forums in Cincinnati, Cleveland, and Columbus.

The Children Services Transformation Advisory Council will be hosting these additional forums in January. They join seven previously announced forums, including from 6-8 p.m. on December 9 at the Wood County Department of Job and Family Services in Bowling Green.

“We have received an incredible level of interest and participation from people all across the state wanting to share their personal experiences of the foster care system,” DeWine said in a press release. “Adding these forums will only help as we work together to improve the system and make it a better experience for children and families.”

The remaining forums will be held at the following locations and dates:

• Nov. 21 − Central Ohio Technical College, Pataskala Campus

• Dec. 9 − Wood County Department of Job and Family Services, Children Services/Visitor Entrance, Bowling Green

• Dec. 11 − Medina County University Center (University of Akron), Medina

• Dec. 17 − Lebanon Conference and Banquet Center, Lebanon

• Dec. 19 − United Way of Greater Stark County, Canton

• Jan. 6 – Columbus State Community College, Columbus

• Jan. 8 – Cincinnati Public Schools, Cincinnati

• Jan. 13 – Ronald McDonald House of Cleveland, Cleveland

To register for the forums or provide written testimony for the advisory council, please visit this link.