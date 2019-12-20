Governor and Attorney General Call On Braun To Resign

Governor Dewine is now taking steps to remove Sandusky County Prosecutor from office. Braun is under intense fire for taking a plea deal that avoided any jail time and allowed him to keep his six-figure job while working from home. The deal stemmed from charges from five women in his office who filed charges of sexual assault and sexual misconduct against him.

Governor DeWine is one of the people who can start proceedings to remove Braun from office. He has done that by instructing the Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost to draft a petition that would lead to a trial, according to DeWine's press secretary Dan Tierney.

The women in Braun's office detail a list of behaviors by Braun that made their workplace hostile and intimidating. The BCI investigation lists everything from unwanted back-rubs to touching a woman's breast.

According to DeWine's spokesman, he is initiating the removal because governor is initiating this because he wants citizens of Sandusky County and all the citizen of state of Ohio have the utmost confidence in the criminal justice system. In a statement from Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost, the Attorney General says "Upon review of our investigation, the governor has requested that a complaint be prepared to remove Braun from office. We had already started working on these pleadings in anticipation of this request and plan to file soon. Braun still has time to do the right thing - resign."

