Governor gives the green light for gyms and fitness centers to reopen

Gyms and fitness centers were given the green light to re-open May 26 by Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine. Now, the race is on to make sure everyone is ready to go.

Ron Hemelgarn, owner of Super Fitness, says his gyms are ready to go. The plexiglass for employees is up. The sanitation bottles are ready for customers to grab. He's roped off some of the equipment in the cardio area.

"The reason we roped it off is because we want to keep that distance," Hemelgarn said.

Signage will be placed throughout the gym.

"Whatever the governor says, that’s what we are doing. We are posting those rules on all these signs. We are positioning them all over. So the person working out here’s the message from the governor. We want to constantly remind him," said Hemelgarn.

The governor's gym and fitness advisory team spent hours creating guidelines and rules. The owner of Toledo Yoga, Leslie Chapman represented Northwest Ohio. She says everyone agreed sanitation is important.

"Sanitization is required after every use as well as sanitizing every night," Chapman said.

The advisory board recommend no limit on capacity.

"So as long as you can maintain the social distancing you’re not looking at a specific capacity requirement," said Chapman.

Chapman says staff will be required to wear masks. The new COVID-19 gym and fitness guidelines are universal to all gyms.

The owner of Super Fitness says he's looking at possibly installing new technology that will automatically take gym goers temperatures as they check in.

"It will record their temperature and if they're hot it will put a box around them. They can see that they are hot. Our employees can see that they’re hot," said Hemelgarn.

Hemelgarn says if you have a fever you'll be required to leave.

"I always say our members are our greatest asset, so we have to protect our assets," said Hemelgarn.