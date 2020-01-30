Graco recalls lounger rocking seats due to suffocation risk

A popular infant rocker made by Graco has been recalled due to safety concerns.

The Consumer Product Safety Commission said it was recalling the Graco Little Lounger Rocking Seat over suffocation fears.

The recall comes less than a year after a similar product was recalled by Fisher-Price because of the death of more than 30 children.

No one has been injured by the Graco product, according to the recall, but the commission did report deaths in similar inclined sleepers, which prompted the recall.

About 111,000 sleepers have been sold in the U.S., according to the release. Anyone who purchased the sleeper can return it for a refund.