Graduating In Quarantine

Hanna Best is set to go to Bowling Green on a full-ride Volleyball scholarship this Fall.

Instead this high school senior is celebrating her 18th birthday in quarantine like millions of other seniors, sidelined for the rest of the school year. “You know I can’t say that I ever expected it to be like this.”

With no date for walking across the stage for graduation, or getting dressed up for prom, Hanna says she’s looking at this time to see what she’s gaining, rather than what is lost.

“Those are pretty unexpected things, but in turn I think that the best things in life are the things that are unexpected that we really don’t have a prior expectation for those things.”

Hannah’s mother Sara says, it’s also a time when parents are looking for some hope of salvaging senior year traditions.

“Looking ahead and hoping maybe sometime over the Summer there will be a chance to host some of these events.”

But Sara says, she found even that is an opportunity to adjust expectations.

“Really makes me think about how often we look ahead. When I get to do this I’ll be happy or when I get there.” Sara says if ever there was a time to reshape our perceptions, it’s now.

“Even thinking about College. If in fact that’s not going to be happening live and in person. There’s so much investment we make into well when you get there it will be great. I think the real lesson here and I see Hannah embracing this, is what can I do with the right now.”

