Grain shipments down 50% at Port of Toledo, but 2019 still a solid year

While we've been below average when it comes to snowfall this winter, our rain totals were well above average during last year's growing season. That made for an extremely difficult year for a lot of farmers around the region.

In fact, many of them couldn't even plant their crops, and that had a big effect on the grain numbers at the Port of Toledo.

The Port of Toledo has about 7,000 jobs tied to it, with a one billion dollar annual economic impact on the region. Every year 500-800 vessels come through Toledo. However, in 2019 those freighters were carrying a lot less grain.

Grain shipments through the port were down 50% in 2019, but a diversified portfolio of products helped offset the loss in grain numbers. In the end, it was another solid year for one of the busiest ports on the Great Lakes.

Port leaders say they will release the final numbers for 2019 in the coming weeks. The total will likely be over nine million tons of cargo moving in and out of Toledo.

Also, the new Cleveland Cliffs HBI facility being built in Toledo will mean more business here in 2020. It's expected to create new jobs and the need for at least 100 additional freighters in and out of Toledo this year.

