Grand Rapids Applebutter Fest canceled for 2020

An annual fall tradition is cancelled this year.

The Applebutter festival will not be held this October due to COVID-19.

The Historical Society of Grand Rapids made the announcement on it's Facebook page, citing the virus for the reason the one-day event will be on hiatus.

The tradition takes over the entire riverfront town and brings in thousands of people for the day to enjoy the shops, handcrafted items, food, music and historic reenactments.

According to the website for the event, the Grand Rapids Applebutter festival returns in 2021.

