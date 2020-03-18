Grand proposal: Sylvania man pulls off big engagement proposal despite cancellations

Patrick Richardson had been planning to propose to Kylie Morgan since December. And what better place to that than the Peristyle at the Toledo Museum of Art, in front of a Toledo Symphony string quartet?

The Sylvania couple's first date was at the Toledo Museum of Art, and they are regulars for Toledo Symphony performances.

Richardson had everything set up and ready to go ... before everything was closed and shutdown for the coronavirus pandemic.

The Toledo Symphony cancelled all performances in March, including the March 13 performance that was supposed to be the backdrop of Richardson's proposal.

“When the Toledo Symphony cancelled the audience for the show, I wasn’t sure if I would be able to propose to Kylie as planned,” Richardson said. “Then, my friend Zak called me and talked me into keeping with the plan.”

Without the Toledo Symphony performance, Patrick needed a new hook. He purchased tickets to the Kusama Fireflies on the Water exhibit at the Toledo Museum of Art instead.

“From there, the rest of the plan went on as anticipated,” Richardson said.

The Sylvania couple visited the museum, and then Richardson suggested they visit the Peristyle to say hello to friends.

Though the Toledo Symphony had cancelled the performances to spectators, the performance was still taking place and was being livestreamed to the world.

A string quartet of musicians was planted on stage, warming up for the performance. They asked the couple if they’ve ever been on the Peristyle stage before, and invited them up.

As the string quartet began playing their pre-planned music for the proposal, Patrick went down on one knee and asked Kylie to marry him.

Kylie said yes. The newly engaged couple stayed for the symphony performance in a hall all to themselves.

“We always like seeing the Peristyle full when we come to concerts, but given the state of the world, it was a very special experience to get engaged and then have a private symphony concert,” Richardson said. “I’d like to express my gratitude toward everyone at the Toledo Symphony and Toledo Museum of Art who helped me pull this off. Of course, a big thank you to my fiancée Kylee for saying yes.”