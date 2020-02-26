Grandfather to plead guilty in toddler’s cruise ship death

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana man who was holding his granddaughter before she fell from a cruise ship window and plunged to her death in Puerto Rico has agreed to a plea deal.

Salvatore Anello says he wants to “help end part of this nightmare.”

Attorney Michael Winkleman says Anello filed documents Monday in a Puerto Rico court to change his plea to guilty to a charge of negligent homicide in the death of 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand last July.

He says Anello won’t serve time behind bars.

Royal Caribbean Cruises has said Anello was leaning out of an 11th-floor window before he picked up the toddler and she slipped from his grip.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.