Granite City closes its doors at Fallen Timbers

Granite City has closed its doors at The Shops at Fallen Timbers.

According to representatives from the mall, the restaurant was open as normal Monday. There was no notification from the restaurant, only a notice posted on the door.

13abc has reached out to the corporate offices for details. We'll update the story when we have more information.

Granite City opened at Fallen Timbers in 2008, months after the mall itself opened to the public.

The parent company of Granite City filed for chapter 11 bankruptcy in December. The Fallen Timbers location was one of 25 locations still in operation at that time.

As of Tuesday, the Maumee location was taken off the Granite City website's location menu.