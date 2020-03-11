Great Chili Cook-Off postponed because of coronavirus

A lot of events and gatherings are being canceled or postponed because of the coronavirus. That includes the Great Chili Cook-Off. It's a major fundraiser for Mobile Meals of Toledo.

Dozens of teams take part in the event every year. There are also dozens of volunteers, and about 2,000 people attend the event.

The event brings in more than $20,000 for the organization. The money is used to help cover the cost of meals for clients who can't afford the full cost of the service.

Associate Executive Director Carolyn Fox says that budget shortfall from the event won't affect service. However, if the impact of the coronavirus continues to spread, she says changes may have to be made to the way food is delivered.

Mobile Meals leaders will be meeting this week to talk about what to do if the impact of the virus continues to grow in our region. Fox says it is important to point out that clients do not need to worry. Everyone served by the agency will continue to get their meals.

When it comes to those who deliver the meals, Fox says it's understandable if some volunteers aren't able to continue the work during this time. "We don't want anybody exposed to anything they are fearful of," Fox said.

The bottom line is that it will be business as usual for those who depend on Mobile Meals, but the agency might have to make a few adjustments. "Do not worry if you are a client. We will be there for all our clients. We will make sure everyone is fed, no matter what. We are now working on plans. For some people that may mean changing from a daily delivery to a weekly delivery. We will make sure everyone is taken care of, " said Fox.

The goal is to host the Great Chili Cook-Off this summer, but an exact date has not been chosen yet. We'll let you know once it has been rescheduled.

