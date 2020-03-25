Car dealerships shift to online sales as showrooms close

When it comes to business you've heard it before "location, location, location."

In a way it feels like it is truer today than ever. Dealerships in Ohio can continue to operate while dealerships just to the north in Michigan cannot.

"It's been a rollercoaster ride these past few days," said Monroe Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram Superstore General Manager Brian Young.

While the service department is still open to repair vehicles, the showroom is not and in an industry that is moving more toward online sales, they can't even do that.

Dave White Chevrolet says 70% of their sales start online or by a phone call. Because it is in Ohio they are open.

"We're zero percent for 84 months with a 120 days of deferred payment on all 19's and 2020 Equinox, Silverado and Trax," said Sales Manager Shane McGaharan.

Dave White Chevrolet is shifting to more of an online and on the phone model as they try to limit traffic in the showroom to keep everyone safe. In Monroe at the Superstore there are yellow pieces of tape on the floor in the service area to help people stay six feet apart.