Greater Toledo Community Foundation continues support of local non-profits during COVID-19

The Greater Toledo Community Foundation announced the approval of three grants totaling $18,100, bringin the total the foundation has distributed in six weeks to more than $320,000.

The grants were a part of the COVID-19 Response Fund. Local non-profits receive 100 percent of the donations as they deal with the effects of the pandemic in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan.

The three recent grants were approved for Mosiac Ministries, Geary Family YMCA, and Family & Child Abuse Prevention Center.

Donations to the fund can be made at the GTCF website.

According to a press release, GTCF will continue to make grants from the COVID-19 Response Fund as long as donations are received.