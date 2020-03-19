Greater Toledo Community Foundation raising funds for area non-profits aiding coronavirus relief

The Great Toledo Community Foundation has established a COVID-19 response fund to support non-profit organizations in the area as they assist in repsonding to the spread of the coronavirus.

The fund will be receive a $100,000 contribution from the Foundation's unrestricted funds and continue to raise additional funding.

“The Foundation is prepared to leverage its resources to support sudden and unexpected needs that arise in our community," Keith Burwell, president of the Greater Toledo Community Foundation, said. “Just as in the 2008 Great Recession and the 2014 Water Crisis, we are responding with grant opportunities to support any unexpected expense incurred by our local nonprofits during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Local nonprofits can request funding directly through the Foundation’s online grants system. The Foundation staff will also seek recommendations from local agencies such as the County Health Departments, school districts, The United Way, and others to identify nonprofit organizations that can most efficiently deploy funding resources for the greatest impact.

Guidelines and funding priority areas for this competitive grant process have been announced on the GTCF website.

One hundred percent of donations to this fund will be granted to nonprofits working in northwest Ohio and southeast Michigan. Those who wish to contribute to the COVID-19Response Fund may do so here.