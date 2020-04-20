Greater Toledo Community Foundation setting up fund to donate meals to first responders

Donations to provide meals to northwest Ohio's first responders and hospital workers is being organized by the Greater Toledo Community Foundation.

"Toledo Plus One" provides meals to fire fighters, police officers, and hospital workers through these Toledo restaurants: Mancy's Steakhouse; Mancy's Italian; Mancy's Bluewater Grille; Shorty's; Stubborn Brother Pizza; Souk Mediterranean; The Beirut; Ciao!; The Real Seafood Co.; Zia’s, and The Chop House. More restaurants may be added depending on the success of this initiative.

Meal delivery wto be provided by Yark Automotive Group.

Donations can be made at this website.