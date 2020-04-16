Greek Easter services in Toledo streaming online

The pews may appear empty, but there are hundreds of people watching and listening to the message delivered by Father Larry Legakis.

They're all at home, viewing traditional services for Greek Orthodox Easter from what some may consider non-traditional devices: Computers, tablets, and smart phones.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 10 parishioners at a time are not allowed inside churches across Ohio and Michigan, effectively halting physical in-person services for most religious organizations. Many churches have turned to technology to help continue the tradition of spreading the gospel.

Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Cathedral in Toledo is no exception.

Members of the 105-year-old parish observe Easter according to Eastern Orthodox culture, which follows the Julian calendar and places yearly Easter services after Passover.

This year, Father Larry Legakis is continuing his efforts to spread the message of faith by continuing to hold services inside the Cathedral at the usual times, which includes a "Midnight Service" Saturday, April 18, 2020 at 11:30 PM into Sunday morning, when the resurrection is celebrated on Orthodox Easter.

“On an average Sunday, there’s maybe 150 people will, you know, come to church. On an average Sunday. Sometimes higher," says Father Legakis, "but now with the live streaming, at some point, you know, over 400 people are actually seeing it. So, it’s been wonderful. We’re still able to get the message of hope out to everyone and continuing to allow them to see these wonderful services that we have.”

To see a full schedule of live streaming services, follow the link on this page.