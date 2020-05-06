Grieving alone: Processing loss during a pandemic

The COVID-19 crisis has only complicated the grieving process for families who've recently lost their loved ones.

Though funeral homes and churches are still able to hold ceremonies, the number of guests allowed is limited.

Funeral homes are still trying to provide comfort to families while planning arrangements and funerals are done remotely.

"You can't push pause on grief," says Walker Funeral Homes owner Keith Walker. "The reason we have funerals is to reach out to the communities to say that we need you, we need to be supported right now. When we don't have the ability to come together, that really hampers that."

Walker's recent client families couldn't agree more.

Karen McHue is mourning the loss of her husband, Dennie, but decided not to have a socially distanced ceremony of any kind. Instead, another celebration has been planned for later in the summer.

"When you can't have the service with your family, your friends, and your loved ones and you can't hug and tell the stories, that's the beginning of the grieving process right there. And when you can't do that it kind of makes it, prolong it farther," says McHue.

David Joseph's family is mourning the loss of his mother and his wife's father, both of whom were very well known from their local business relationships and have many friends and relatives at a loss without a larger ceremony where all can gather.

"With the limit of in-church participation, it takes away from the true celebration that you should be able to give to your loved one," says Joseph.

Walker Funeral Homes is putting together a Facebook group to provide resources and let those in mourning know they are not alone.

