Grieving mother hopes to turn pain into action through legislation

A local mother is turning her pain over her son's sudden death into action. Her goal is to create a law that would mandate employers to contact parents if their minor child doesn't show up to work.

That's something she believes could have saved her son's life and may prevent others from dealing with similar heartbreak.

Bonnie Jackson is a grieving mother.

"No one can even fathom or understand. It's still a shock," she said.

She lost her 17-year-old son Damian Henning in November.

The coroner ruled his death a probable suicide after the Huron County teen's body was found under the High Level Bridge in Toledo.

"So many things don't add up," said Jackson.

But she has her doubts and many unanswered questions.

"We don't have the proof to prove that he didn't do it or that he did do it," said Jackson.

Damian was a lifeguard at Kalahari. On his final day, he worked a split shift.

"He was there for half the day. He spoke to people. They said he was fine and then he just was missing in the middle, like that should have been a red flag," said Jackson.

Jackson says she had no clue until the next morning that he didn't show up for his second shift. Because of that, he was reported missing more than 12 hours after he was last seen.

"Time is valuable and we need every minute that we can get to try to look for him and if they would have called me it would have been completely different, completely," said Jackson.

In December her sorrow turned a corner. The mother hopes her tragedy can evoke change and prevent this kind of pain in another family.

"To help try to make a difference, a difference in the world," said Jackson.

Jackson is inspired by Alianna's Law. It went into effect in April of last year after 14-year-old Alianna DeFreeze was killed on her way to school in Cleveland in 2017.

That law required schools to notify parents within two hours if a child doesn't show up to school.

Now Jackson hopes this petition on change.org can lead to similar law in her son's honor.

"We just got to make tweaks to our systems," said Jackson.

The law she plans to create would require employers to notify parents if a minor child is a no call, no show at work.

"It's 30 seconds out of their time and it could give, I mean, a huge head start when searching for someone," said Jackson.

In about two months the petition has nearly 25,000 signatures.

"This is a lot of people, like this means something," said Jackson.

Jackson believes if a law like this existed at the time Damian went missing, he may still be alive.

"I've said it a thousand times because I would have known right away," said Jackson.

Jackson has been in touch with State Senator Nathan Manning for help creating a bill. One of his legislative aide's gave this statement to 13abc:

“I was sorry to hear about the passing of Damian Henning, and my office has corresponded with Ms. Jackson. While we are still in the early stages of researching how this idea would work as policy, I am open to any conversation that might help prevent a similar tragedy from affecting another family.”