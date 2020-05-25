Grill safety tips as summer unofficially begins

The sizzling temperatures this Memorial Day inspired many to get outdoors and fire up the grill. Perhaps for the first time in a long time. Which makes now a good time to brush up on some grilling safety tips as we inch closer to summer.

Parks were a popular spot this holiday for people to enjoy the warm weather and maybe have a cookout. The Toledo Fire and Rescue Department says some grilling safety tips may seem like common sense, but local firefighters respond to several grill fires each summer, so these reminders are worth repeating.

Meet the Robinsons. Chicken and hot-dogs on the Memorial Day menu.

"Barbecuing is a tradition. It's an American tradition. It brings out smiles, laughs," said Marlon Robinson.

The Toledo family enjoyed their evening at Walbridge Park. Marlon is in charge of firing up the charcoal grill. First, he cleaned it.

"You want to keep your charcoal and lighter fluid away from the grill when you're done so you don't blow yourself up. Other than that we just keep our son back far. Let him know not to play, so children shouldn't play around the grill," he said.

"You may think you have it under control, but all it takes is just a few seconds. You step away from it, the grill flares up from the grease or whatever and then you basically having an uncontrolled fire," said Private Sterling Rahe of the Toledo Fire and Rescue Department.

Pvt. Rahe says you should always grill outside, not in a garage or near an overhang. Also, keep it at least three feet from your house.

"Don't use gasoline ever. It is a different product altogether, it burns differently. In fact, with gas it will explode," said Pvt. Rahe.

With propane grills, you're advised to make sure the hoses are not frayed, cracked or leaking. For charcoal grills, keep coals in a metal container, not plastic.

"We just want to make sure that people are celebrating, having fun, but doing it safely," said Pvt. Rahe.

After several dreary and wet days, the unofficial start to summer was unusually hot this year.

"The key is to try to stay ahead of these symptoms before they start and that starts again with hydration," said Pvt. Rahe.

The Robinsons set up a tent around their picnic table to keep cool during the holiday.

"You want to stay out of the sun as much as you can. If you don't have a tent, wear a hat, put your sunscreen on. This is the season for that sunscreen. Drink plenty of water," said Robinson.

It could be a long hot summer here in Toledo with swimming pools and splash pads closed this year.

Mayor Wade Kapszukiewicz made that announcement earlier this month and it is due to the coronavirus concerns.

But no matter how hot it gets, Toledo firefighters say don't try to open a fire hydrant to cool off.

It is illegal and it could cause a drop in water pressure for firefighters who are trying to put out a fire somewhere else in the city. Plus, it is not safe.

"The volume and pressure that comes out of a hydrant could injure somebody severely and in some instances could kill someone. So, we want to remind the residents to stay away from those hydrants. Don't open them," said Pvt. Rahe.

If you see one that is open, you can call Engage Toledo and they'll send a crew to shut it off.