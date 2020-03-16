Grocery stores, taking extra precautions to help coronavirus fight

The store manager at Seaway says their shelves are stocked and their employees are taking extra precautions.

Workers are on the front lines working to make sure customers have what they need. The manager says the store hours will remain the same. Customers are stocking up. The manager told me Seaway continues to remind his employees about the pandemic.

"We put hand sanitizer at every register. We put gloves at every register. We've had management meetings to say we have to wipe things down. They are doing that constantly in the bathrooms and out on the floor. We are doing everything we possible can do to make sure people aren't infected," said Seaway Store manager Steven Tracey.

