Groundhog predictions 2020

If Holland's HuckeyBlueToo is right, we will have six weeks of "more of the same." That means six weeks of fluctuations between Spring-like temperatures and a Wintery mix.

If Punxsutawney Phil and Buckeye Chuck are more accurate, expect Spring in two weeks.

Those are three of the predictions from groundhogs in Pennsylvania and Ohio.

HuckeyBlueToo is Toledo's hometown groundhog. He is the family pet of Charlie and Terri Hoag.

The Hoags started their local Groundhog Day tradition 20 years ago after finding a baby groundhog orphaned in the woods. The couple brought in the animal and named it Holland Huckleberry. or "Hucky" for short. A traditional Groundhog Day celebration soon followed.

In 2011, after the death of Hucky, the Hoags acquired a second groundhog from a pet supplier. HuckyToo lived until September of 2018.

On Groundhog Day 2019, the Hoags suspended their tradition because they no longer had a live groundhog.

However, in 2020, more than 100 people showed up to see the return of a prognosticating rodent in Holland. The newest in the line of revered groundhogs is named HuckyBlueToo.

His first prediction of "more of the same" may sound ambiguous, but HuckyBlueToo is new to his job.