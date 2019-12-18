Group pushes to end hair style discrimination

"Challenging, overwhelming, and quite honest, I thought I would be reported to HR."

Many African Americans struggle with wearing their hair natural in the workplace.

Many women no longer want to put harmful chemicals in their hair to straighten it.

But they're scared about how their coworkers or employers will respond.

"Several people have come to me privately as an attorney working in civil rights, asking me what happens if I wear my hair natural. That's a problem," said attorney Diana Patton. "That's a problem if people feel they wouldn't be treated equal."

Last week Toledo passed an ordinance that prevents discrimination against natural hair/hairstyles and head wraps.

Precious Tate and her group Youth for Change spearheaded it with support from Toledo city councilman Nick Komives.

"It makes them feel empowered it makes them feel better about themselves to be able to be true to themselves and being who god created them to be," Tawann Gaston, owner of Groomed Barbershop, about men wearing dreadlocks.

Toledo leaders are hoping more cities will follow suit to prevent hair discrimination in schools and in the workplace.

