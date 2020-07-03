Group shows support of police outside Safety Building in Toledo

A group of people showed up outside the Safety Building in downtown Toledo on Thursday to show support of Toledo Police officers.

The group stood in front of police headquarters and waved flags. They said they wanted to help boost morale, honking their horns when officers drove by.

"We all just need to love each other," demonstrator Tony Dia said. "Forgive each other. Love always beats hate. They are only human. Give them another chance if you have a bad run in with them. In my opinion, you can have a perfect police department, a perfect police academy, a perfect everything but we can't control individuals. There's bad apples in everything."

Some in the group said they have family members who are police officers.